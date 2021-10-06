A man dies during a grueling multi-day race in the Sahara Desert.

On Monday, an unknown competitor in the 2021 Marathon des Sables died, becoming the race’s third fatality in its 35-year existence.

The Marathon des Sables, regarded as one of the most grueling footraces in the world, takes held each year in the Sahara Desert of southern Morocco. Over the course of seven days, the event covers around 250 kilometers (155 miles).

The Marathon des Sables is classified as a “ultramarathon” because it exceeds the regular marathon distance of 26.2 kilometers. The kind of prolonged exertion required to complete an ultramarathon, especially when combined with harsh environmental circumstances, can be extremely taxing on the body, resulting in potentially dangerous physical and psychological concerns.

The fatal occurrence was reported by the Marathon des Sables on Monday, with the competitor suffering “cardiac arrest in the dunes of Merzouga” after “a fainting spell.”

They went on to say that the man was in his early 50s and had met all of the race’s medical qualifications. At the time of the occurrence, he had already finished the first stage of the tournament “without the need for medical help.”

“After he collapsed, two other participants, both physicians, swiftly saved him by activating the SOS button on his beacon and initiating the heart massage protocol,” according to tournament authorities.

The Medical Director of the Marathon des Sables came “within minutes by helicopter and took over from the participants.” Despite “45 minutes of CPR,” medical personnel pronounced the athlete dead.

The man’s identity has been withheld “out of respect” for his family, who have allegedly been notified of his death.

After the incident, Race Director Patrick Bauer informed participants, saying that “staff and competitors…were deeply shaken.”

While the event is expected to go on despite the tragedy, racers will observe a minute of silence before the third stage begins.

According to The Conversation, ultra-endurance exercises place a variety of physical and psychological pressures on the body. “There will always be some risk as an increasing number of competitors strive to push themselves to their utmost maximum, and [organizers]seek new challenges to enable them to do so,” the journal said.

However, “sudden cardiac death is the leading cause of fatality during ultramarathons.” There are 43 in total. This is a condensed version of the information.