A man died a day after receiving a second COVID-19 vaccine dose that was not the same as the first.

A 23-year-old Thai man died just a day after receiving his second dosage of COVID-19 vaccination, which was a different brand than the first.

Khanti Anantasiri, a Tak provincial army conscript, died Tuesday afternoon after receiving an AstraZeneca vaccination shot the day before. He received his second dosage of the AstraZeneca vaccination. He was given the Sinovac vaccine for the first time.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, Anantasiri complained of itching and a fever. His father, Chaidet Anantasiri, 54, told The Bangkok Post that he used drugs to treat the fever.

His condition worsened at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, when his lips began to turn green. Nearly an hour later, dark patches began to develop on his breast. He died not long after.

Chaidet feels his kid died as a result of the COVID-19 immunization, despite the fact that he had no underlying medical issues. His body was sent to Ratchaburi Hospital, where an autopsy would be performed to ascertain the cause of death.

Ketsiree Kongkaew, a 20-year-old student, died days after receiving her second dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine in August. The 20-year-old, like Anantasiri, had received combined doses of Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccinations.

In July, the Thai government announced intentions to offer residents combination doses of the AstraZeneca and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines in an effort to boost protection. The injections would be spaced out by at least three to four weeks.

According to Reuters, Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul remarked at the time, “This is to increase protection against the Delta strain and establish a high level of immunity to the disease.”

The World Health Organization’s chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, later recommended against mixing and combining COVID-19 vaccines.

“Individuals should not make decisions for themselves; instead, public health institutions should make decisions based on available evidence.” Data from mix-and-match studies of multiple vaccinations is awaited, she said in a statement. “Immunogenicity and safety must both be studied,” she said.

Several studies have found that “mix and match” vaccine regimens are successful at increasing recipients’ protection levels. According to Nature, several investigations have demonstrated that mixing and matching could provide recipients with COVID-19 protection levels that are higher than mRNA vaccinations.