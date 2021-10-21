A man charged with the murder of a UK lawmaker had ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.

A 25-year-old man was charged with murder in the United Kingdom on Thursday after stabbing a British legislator to death.

Ali Harbi Ali, a Londoner with Somali ancestry, is suspected of assassinating David Amess last week, according to authorities. He’s also been charged with “terrorist act preparation” after claiming to be a member of the Islamic State.

The Crown Prosecution Service’s Nick Price said, “We will suggest to the court that this murder has a terrorist nexus, meaning that it had both religious and ideological reasons.”

“He’s also been charged with planning terrorist attacks.”

According to Reuters, prosecutor James Cable told the court that Ali, the son of an ex-media adviser to a former Somali prime minister, had presented himself as a member of IS and had intended to assassinate a member of parliament for years.

Amess, a member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party, was stabbed to death while visiting with constituents at a Methodist church.

“We are not seeking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not feel there is an ongoing threat to the general public,” police said as they detained Ali on the spot.

Amess, who was 69 years old at the time, was a proponent of both Brexit and animal welfare legislation. He was also a major pro-Israel advocate inside his own party.