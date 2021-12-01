A majority of Americans are worried about a war with China in the next five years, according to a poll.

According to a new survey, 71 percent of Americans are afraid about a heated war between the US and China in the next five years, with one-third saying they are “very anxious.”

The annual Reagan National Defense Survey, performed by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute over the course of two weeks, was released on Wednesday.

The findings revealed a “bipartisan consensus” on national security issues, with China taking the lead with 52 percent of the vote. Russia was viewed as a threat by only 14 percent of those polled, while North Korea was viewed as a threat by 12 percent. Only 21% of respondents in the foundation’s inaugural poll, released in 2018, assessed China as America’s primary national security threat.

The Reagan Foundation stated in a press release that Americans have “a wide range of concerns” about China, including its military buildup, economic policies, and human rights violations against Uyghurs in Xinjiang. While still inferior to the US military, the Chinese military was regarded as the world’s second best.

The survey shows that the US government’s views on China and larger realignment to the Indo-Pacific are reflected in the results, with 37% saying the US should focus on force posture in East Asia.

The national defense survey revealed comparable support for “a vigorous US reaction” in the case of a Chinese invasion on the island, as the Trump and now Biden administrations have shown vocal support for Taiwan and warned Beijing against unilateral action in the Taiwan Strait.

If Taiwan is attacked, 71 percent of those polled believe the US should recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation. Just over half of respondents—55 percent—believe American military capabilities, including as aircraft carriers, should be deployed to the region, and exactly half believe the US should establish a no-fly zone over Taiwan, even if it means shooting down Chinese warplanes. However, 66 percent of people preferred economic sanctions to committing US foot soldiers to Taiwan (40 percent).

Despite the fact that 71% of those polled were frightened about a U.S.-China war and 61% also feared a thermonuclear war, Americans were more concerned about cyberattacks, terrorist strikes, and another worldwide epidemic in the future. This is a condensed version of the information.