A Long March To The Moon And Beyond For China’s “Space Dream”

On Saturday, three astronauts arrived in China’s new space station, marking a watershed moment in the country’s space ambitions and its longest crewed trip to date.

The world’s second-largest economy has invested billions in its military-run space program, with the goal of establishing a permanently crewed space station by 2022 and transporting humans to the Moon in the future.

The country has made significant progress in catching up to the United States and Russia, whose astronauts and cosmonauts have decades of space travel expertise.

Here’s a rundown of China’s space program and where it’s going:

Chairman Mao Zedong declared shortly after the Soviet Union launched Sputnik in 1957, “We, too, will construct satellites.”

China launched its first satellite on a Long March rocket in 1970, after a ten-year wait.

The first Chinese “taikonaut,” Yang Liwei, became the first Chinese “taikonaut” in 2003, after decades of waiting.

Concerns over the mission’s viability prompted Beijing to cancel a live television broadcast at the last minute as the launch date approached.

Yang orbited the Earth 14 times during a 21-hour mission onboard the Shenzhou 5, and everything went properly.

Since then, China has conducted seven crewed missions.

China has announced plans to create its own orbiting space station, following in the footsteps of the United States and Russia.

In 2011, the Tiangong-1 lab opened its doors.

Wang Yaping, the second Chinese woman in space, conducted a video class to children all over the world from inside the space module in 2013.

Medical studies and, most crucially, testing to prepare for the construction of a space station were also carried out on the vessel.

The “Jade Rabbit” lunar rover, which turned inert and stopped sending signals back to Earth in 2013, appeared to be a dud at first.

However, it made a remarkable comeback, studying the Moon’s surface for 31 months, much exceeding its predicted lifespan.

Tiangong-2, China’s second orbital lab, was launched in 2016. During their tour to the station, astronauts conducted experiments on producing rice and other plants.

Plans for China’s “space dream” have been accelerated under President Xi Jinping.

After years of lagging behind the United States and Russia, China is hoping to finally catch up with them.

China is likewise intending to develop a base on the Moon, and the country’s National Space Administration has stated that a crewed lunar mission will be launched by 2029.

