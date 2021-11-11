A Life Sentence Has Been Given To The Murderer Of An Elderly French Jewish Woman.

A French court sentenced the murderer of an elderly Jewish woman to life in prison without the chance of parole for 22 years on Wednesday, following an outcry throughout France over anti-Semitism.

Mireille Knoll, 85, was stabbed 11 times and had her body partially burned after her Paris apartment was set on fire on March 23, 2018. Yacine Mihoub was found guilty of her murder.

The Paris court acquitted a second defendant, Alex Carrimbacus, of murder but found him guilty of stealing with anti-Semitic intentions, for which he was sentenced to 15 years in jail.

According to the court, the crime was fueled by “a broader backdrop of anti-Semitism” and “prejudices” about Jewish people’s alleged wealth, leading Mihoub to believe the victim had “hidden valuables” in her home.

The verdict was lauded by Knoll’s family as “fair.”

President Emmanuel Macron paid his respects to the octagenarian, who survived an infamous 1942 roundup of Jews in Paris during World War II by fleeing to Portugal with her mother, and later married an Auschwitz survivor.

Mihoub, the son of one of Kroll’s neighbors who regarded her as a “surrogate grandma” to him, denied any involvement in her death and instead blamed Carrimbacus.

Knoll’s murder was all the more repulsive because she had Parkinson’s disease and couldn’t move without help.

When Knoll’s mother let Mihoub, who had done odd jobs for her for years, into her home, “she never thought that the guy she had safeguarded for years would become her executioner,” her son Daniel told the court.

Carrimbacus told Knoll’s family in his final statement to the court on Wednesday that he regretted not preventing an attack described by the prosecution as “especially vicious.”

Carrimbacus told police he overheard Mihoub talking with Kroll on the day of her death “about Jews’ money and their affluence,” and the attack was labeled anti-Semitic.

He further said Mihoub, who had multiple violent convictions, stabbed her while shouting “Allahu akbar” (“God is greatest”).

Prosecutors also cited notes found in Mihoub’s prison cell celebrating jihadist acts as evidence of his suspected anti-Semitism.

France’s 500,000-strong Jewish community, Europe’s largest, has been devastated by a series of atrocities by radical Islamists targeting Jews in recent years.

In March 2011, a shooter named Mohamed Merah killed a teacher and three students at a Jewish school in Toulouse, France.

Four years later, four years later, four years later, four years later, four years later The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.