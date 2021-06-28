A lawyer accuses the court of being pro-slavery apologists after an activist was fined for defacing a statue.

After defacing a statue of Jean-Baptiste Colbert, a royal minister who created the rules controlling French overseas colonies’ slaves, a French Black rights activist was sentenced on Monday.

Franco Lollia, an activist, was found guilty of spraying “State Negrophobia” in red paint on a statue of Colbert. According to the Associated Press, the man’s lawyer accused the court of being slave apologists who were attempting to portray his client as a delinquent.

The court ordered Lollia to pay a fine of 500 euros ($597) and an additional 1,040 euros ($1,241) for damages to the statue outside the French Parliament building. The fine was lower than the prosecutor’s request of an 800-euro fine.

Lollia and his attorney, Guy Florentin, have indicated that they will appeal the decision and have requested that the Colbert statue be removed.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Slaves were branded, had their ears cut off, and were executed for attempting to flee under Colbert’s renowned “Black Code,” among other atrocities. Outside the lower house of Parliament in Paris, a vandalized Colbert statue stands prominently.

Lollia claimed that his actions were solely political.

“We are deeply offended. Every day, they spit in our democratic faces with this statue in front of the National Assembly, the so-called people’s house,” he remarked.

“State-sanctioned racism has won a battle but not the war. He told reporters, “We will continue our struggle.” “We will also sue the authorities for defending crimes against humanity” as a result of the French government’s involvement in slave trade.

The vandalism came a month after the killing of American George Floyd at the hands of U.S. police, which galvanized anti-racism activists in France and other countries.

During the May 10 trial — which coincided with France’s annual commemoration of the abolition of slavery – Lollia’s defense team had put France on trial, detailing and denouncing colonial atrocities.

The activist expressed his dissatisfaction with the verdict.

“One of the reasons for this action, why we did it,” he explained, “was to use this trial as a platform.” “It was to force white French justice to remove its disguise of so-called democracy, equality for all, and social and racial justice for all,” says the author.