A lawsuit has been filed in Colombia due to the cancellation of euthanasia.

The cancellation of a Colombian woman’s euthanasia at the last minute generated outrage and a lawsuit in the only Latin American country where the practice is legal.

Martha Sepulveda, 51, had been scheduled to die by euthanasia on Sunday due to her amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, an incurable degenerative disease, but health officials abruptly cancelled the procedure due to her improving condition.

Even while ALS gradually paralyzes the body until death, the disease can take several years to manifest, and Sepulveda had not been diagnosed as terminally ill.

As a result, she became the first individual in the country to be granted the right to end her life if she was not expected to live much longer.

“I may be a coward, but I’m tired of suffering,” Sepulveda said a few days before in an interview with local Caracol TV.

“Since receiving the euthanasia license, I’ve been really calm in my mind. I laugh more, and I sleep better “The practicing Catholic, whose legs have been crippled by the sickness, expressed his thoughts.

“God doesn’t want me to be in this kind of pain,” she explained.

In the same interview, her son said beside his smiling mother, “Mom is going to die Sunday morning and she is pleased.”

The treatment, which was set to take place on Sunday in a Medellin hospital, was canceled by health officials on Friday.

Sepulveda’s relatives stated in a statement that the medical commission that had approved the treatment “unanimously” overturned its decision after learning of her “better condition of health than previously indicated by the patient and her family.”

On Monday, Sepulveda’s lawyer, Camila Jaramillo, protested, saying, “We don’t know why they evaluated in August with one criteria and in October with another.”

She filed a complaint on behalf of her client, alleging “cruel and degrading treatment” and a breach of her client’s right to die with dignity.

“Although this circumstance sends my mother back to her prior condition of sorrow and misery,” her son Federico Redondo told reporters, “we are willing to fight for her dignity.”

In Colombia, where the majority of the population is Catholic, euthanasia has been legal since 1997 and is highly regulated. According to government estimates, 157 people have used the surgery since then.

In July, the Constitutional Court declared that sufferers of “severe physical or psychological suffering stemming from bodily harm or a serious and incurable sickness,” but not necessarily a fatal disease, should have recourse to euthanasia.

When asked by AFP why the Sepulveda decision was made, the Ministry of Health explained that “the Constitutional Court has not yet alerted the ministry.”

