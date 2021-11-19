A lawsuit filed in the United States alleges ‘rampant’ sexual harassment at the Tesla factory.

A Tesla manufacturing worker in California has filed a lawsuit against the electric vehicle maker, alleging that women are subjected to widespread sexual harassment at the site and that, despite her concerns, supervisors have done nothing.

Other problems have surrounded the Fremont factory in the San Francisco Bay area, including a lawsuit alleging racism and a struggle over Covid-19 limitations.

Jessica Barraza claims in a new lawsuit filed Thursday that she was the target of sexist language and behavior, including frequent groping on the factory floor, all of which was known to and even perpetrated by supervisors and managers.

“Although Tesla publicly professes to cultivate a safe and respected environment for its employees, the truth is that Tesla has subjected women working in its Fremont plant to hellish conditions of pervasive sexual harassment for years,” according to the lawsuit.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment right away.

Barraza claims that one of her coworkers snuck up behind her and placed his leg between her thighs.

“My female coworkers and I were objectified, threatened, touched, and propositioned on the factory floor nearly every day for three years,” she said in a statement provided by her lawyer.

Barraza, 38, said she protested to supervisors and a human resources representative multiple times, but to her knowledge, no action was taken.

Instead, she believes she was retaliated against as a result of different reports, such as being transferred to a new position or facing disciplinary action as a result of the incident with the man putting his leg between hers.

She is demanding compensation and punitive damages, as well as the responsibility for Tesla to create training, monitoring, and penalties programs to avoid sexual harassment. She is currently on medical leave with a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress.

This new lawsuit comes only weeks after a California jury found Tesla liable for $137 million in damages to a Black ex-employee for turning a blind eye to racism at the Fremont facility.

Elon Musk, the company’s CEO, clashed with officials last year over the factory’s reopening amid coronavirus restrictions, threatening to relocate his headquarters out of state.

Following that, in October, Musk informed investors that the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer is transferring its headquarters to Texas, where it is establishing a plant.