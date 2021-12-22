A landslide at Myanmar’s Jade Mine has killed one person and left at least 70 others missing, according to the rescue team.

A landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar left at least 70 people missing and one confirmed dead on Wednesday, according to a member of the rescue squad.

“Around 70-100 persons are missing after a landslide at Hpakant mine in Kachin state around 4:00 a.m.,” stated rescue team member Ko Nyi.

“We’ve taken 25 individuals to the hospital and found one person deceased.”

Around 200 rescuers were looking for bodies, with some using boats to look for the deceased in a nearby lake, he said.

Each year, dozens of people die while working in Myanmar’s lucrative but poorly controlled jade business, which employs low-wage migrant workers to scrape out a stone prized in China.

Local villagers are regularly caught in the middle of the battle for control of the mines and income, which is exacerbated by a thriving drug and gun trade.

Heavy rains created a major landslide in Hpakant, Myanmar’s jade trading capital in northern Kachin state, last year, burying around 300 miners.

According to a study released this year by watchdog Global Witness, a February military coup effectively ended any possibility of reforming the risky and unregulated industry launched by ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s government.