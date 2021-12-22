A landslide at Myanmar’s Jade Mine has killed one person and left at least 70 others missing, according to the rescue team.

According to AFP, a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar killed at least one person and left scores missing on Wednesday.

Thousands of people die each year while working in the lucrative but poorly regulated jade sector, which employs low-wage migrant workers to scrape out a jewel that is highly prized in China.

The accident occurred at the Hpakant mine in Kachin state, near to the Chinese border, where billions of dollars of jade are said to be scraped off bare hillsides each year.

According to rescue team member Ko Nyi, “about 70-100 individuals are missing” as a result of the landslide that struck around 4:00 a.m. (2130 GMT Tuesday).

“We’ve taken 25 individuals to the hospital and found one person deceased.”

He claimed that some 200 rescuers were looking for bodies, with some using boats to hunt for the dead in a nearby lake.

Hundreds of people stood on the edge of the lake, some releasing boats into the water, according to a photo posted on social media by a local journalist who claimed to be on the scene.

The landslide claimed the lives of 20 miners, according to the Kachin News Group.

Myanmar’s fire department said its workers from Hpakant and the neighbouring town of Lone Khin were helping with the rescue mission, but provided no estimates for the number of people killed or missing.

Civilians are regularly caught in the middle of the battle for control of Myanmar’s mines and lucrative profits, and the violence is exacerbated by a thriving drug and arms trade.

Heavy rains caused a major landslide in Hpakant last year, burying roughly 300 miners.

According to a study released this year by watchdog Global Witness, a February military coup effectively ended any possibility of reforms to the risky and unregulated business launched by ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s government.

According to Global Witness, the coup has sparked combat in Kachin state between the Kachin Independence Army, which has waged a decades-long insurgency, and the Myanmar military.

The military initiated air strikes against the organization in May, and it subsequently told AFP that during heavy fighting in the country’s far north, it had shot down a helicopter gunship.