A landslide at a Myanmar jade mine has killed one person and left many more missing.

Authorities told AFP that rescuers combed a lake for dozens of people missing after a landslide near a jade mine killed at least one person on Wednesday.

Thousands of people die each year while working in the lucrative but poorly controlled jade trade, in which low-paid migrant workers scrape out jewels that are highly prized in China.

The accident occurred in a mine near the Chinese border in the country’s northern Hpakant township, where billions of dollars of the precious material are scraped off bare hillsides each year.

After the landslide struck at 4:00 a.m. (2130 GMT Tuesday), rescuers first said at least 70 people were missing, but later clarified that just 20 people were still missing.

The search would last until 5:00 p.m. local time, according to Ko Jack of Myanmar Rescue Organization.

“We’ve taken 25 people to the hospital and found one person dead,” said Ko Nyi, another rescuer.

Hundreds of diggers returned to Hpakant during the wet season to prospect in the dangerous open-cast mines, despite a junta ban on digging until March 2022, according to a local activist.

“They mine at night and tip out the earth and rock in the morning,” the campaigner explained.

The weight of spilled soil and rock had also pushed the land downhill into the lake, according to Ko Nyi of the rescue team.

He claimed that some 200 rescuers were working to recover bodies, with some using boats to look for the deceased in a nearby lake.

Hundreds of onlookers lined up along the lakeside, as rescuers carried an unidentifiable object up from the water, according to photos uploaded by Myanmar’s fire services.

The fire department could not be reached for comment, despite the fact that employees from Hpakant and the neighbouring town of Lone Khin were participating in the rescue mission.

The military restricts access to the mines in the distant north of the country, and internet service is spotty.

More than 20 miners were killed in the disaster, according to the Kachin News Group.

Jade, as well as other abundant natural resources such as timber, gold, and amber in northern Myanmar, have aided both sides in a decades-long civil struggle between ethnic Kachin insurgents and the military.

Civilians are regularly caught in the middle of the battle for control of the mines and their lucrative income, and the violence is exacerbated by a thriving drug and arms trade.

Heavy rains caused a major landslide in Hpakant last year, burying roughly 300 miners.

