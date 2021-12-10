A lab worker who was bitten by a mouse carrying COVID-19 has tested positive, raising fears of a new outbreak.

After being bitten by an infected mouse, a lab worker in Taiwan tested positive for COVID-19, raising fears of a fresh coronavirus outbreak on the island nation, which had gone more than a month without a single local case.

The lab worker, who has not been identified, came into contact with the virus while working at Academia Sinica, Taiwan’s premier scientific institute, in mid-November, according to Health Minister Chen Shih-chung, according to the Straits Times.

The woman, who was in her twenties, had gotten two Moderna vaccination doses and had no recent travel history.

At a press conference on Friday, a senior official revealed to local media that the woman had been bitten twice by the COVID-19-infected laboratory mouse. However, authorities are investigating the case to see if the virus was transmitted through the bite.

Taiwanese authorities also suspect the woman is afflicted with the Delta version of the virus.

According to WION News, health officials identified 94 persons who came into touch with the worker after she was afflicted and placed them in quarantine.

Since then, eighty of them have tested negative.

Taiwan’s latest verified local case was on November 5th, prior to Thursday’s infection. To limit the number of cases, the country has implemented rigorous laws and implemented quarantine procedures at the border.

Since the start of the pandemic, Taiwan has reported just over 14,500 domestic COVID-19 cases and 848 deaths.

Based on available data, the risk of animals transferring COVID-19 to humans is judged minimal by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the CDC, more research is needed to determine whether and how the virus affects different species.

Though uncommon, some virus strains that infect animals can spread to humans before being transmitted via human-to-human contact, according to the CDC. This is what happened with Sars-CoV-2, which likely began in bats.

According to the CDC, there is no evidence that animals have played a substantial role in the spread of COVID-19 since the epidemic began.

However, according to the CDC, some coronaviruses that infect animals can be transferred to people and then spread between people.