A Kenyan court will rule on a contentious bid to change the country’s constitution.

The president’s controversial three-year effort to rewrite the constitution will be decided by Kenya’s Court of Appeal on Friday, a decision that could shake up the political landscape less than a year before elections.

President Uhuru Kenyatta claims that his proposed amendments to the 2010 constitution will assist to end the cycle of election violence, which has polarized the political class.

Following a reconciliation between Kenyatta and his former opponent Raila Odinga, which included a famous handshake, the reforms were implemented after post-election unrest in 2017 left dozens of people dead.

The so-called Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) aims to modify the current winner-takes-all election system, which Kenyatta blames for vote turmoil, as well as create new positions, including a prime ministership.

Election campaigns in the East African country are frequently waged between ethnically oriented alliances, and communal violence can erupt, as it did in 2007-2008, when over 1,100 people died.

Kenyatta’s changes were passed by parliament in May and were to be submitted to a referendum in June.

However, the Nairobi High Court declared two days later that they were illegal since the president lacked the authority to commence the procedure.

Kenyatta slammed the judgment as a “attempt to thwart the people’s will,” and his government filed an appeal.

The BBI’s supporters say that it will increase electoral fairness and reduce violence.

If passed, a new prime minister and two deputy prime ministers would be appointed, as well as a formal designation of the opposition leader.

Both houses of parliament would be increased in size, and the Senate would be split 50-50 between men and women.

The revisions, according to critics including as Kenyatta’s deputy William Ruto, are merely cosmetic.

They claim the goal is to expand the number of senior officials who are utilizing it to build an alliance ahead of the August 9 elections.

Some critics have also claimed that they will add to the load of a government already burdened by a $70-billion debt mountain. According to them, the revisions will increase parliament’s already exorbitant wage cost while also increasing potential for cronyism and corruption.

The president would remain commander-in-chief and head of government under the BBI process, while ministers would report to a prime minister.

The president would remain commander-in-chief and head of government under the BBI process, while ministers would report to a prime minister.

Kenyatta is not eligible to fight for re-election in 2022, and his pursuit of reforms with Odinga, a four-time presidential candidate, has fueled speculation that he would seek to become prime minister in a power-sharing arrangement.