A Kenyan court has rejected a contentious bid to change the country’s constitution.

The Kenyan Court of Appeal on Friday rejected the government’s attempt to amend the constitution fundamentally, dealing another setback to President Uhuru Kenyatta, who had spearheaded the controversial measures.

A seven-judge bench upheld an earlier High Court verdict that the measures were illegally implemented, a decision that will reshape the political environment less than a year before the country’s elections.

Kenyatta had maintained that the plan would make politics more inclusive and assist in ending the country’s repeated cycles of electoral violence, a contentious topic that has polarized the political class.

After a broadcast session that lasted more than 10 hours, Court President Daniel Musinga gave the decision.

“Under the constitution, the president does not have the ability to launch constitutional changes,” he stated.

“A constitutional revision may only be launched by parliament… or by a public initiative,” he added, adding that Kenyatta may be sued in civil court for initiating the process.

Following a reconciliation between Kenyatta and his former opponent Raila Odinga, and a historic handshake between the two men after post-election fighting in 2017 left scores of people dead, the planned reforms were enacted.

The so-called Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) aims to reorganize the current winner-take-all electoral system by enlarging the executive and legislative branches to more equitably distribute victory benefits.

Critics, however, saw it as a method for Kenyatta to stay in power by creating the job of prime minister, as he is forbidden from standing for president again in the August 9 election.

The Supreme Court’s decision on Friday allows the electoral process to go according to schedule — subject to any appeals to the country’s highest court.

Analysts say it indicates the country’s top political leaders may have to reassess their alliance-building efforts before the election.

Kenya, with its diversified population and strong ethnic voting blocs, has a history of politically motivated communal violence around election time, most notably following a 2007 election in which over 1,100 people died.

The proposed constitutional revisions were passed by parliament in May and were set to be put to a referendum in June.

However, the Nairobi High Court declared two days later that they were illegal since the president lacked the authority to commence the procedure.

Kenyatta had denounced the ruling as a “attempt to thwart the people’s will,” and his government had filed an appeal.

