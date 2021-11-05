A Honduran presidential candidate has been arrested on charges of murder and drug trafficking.

Santos Rodriguez, a presidential candidate in Honduras, was detained on Thursday on charges of money laundering, drug trafficking, and homicide, including the death of a DEA informant.

His arrest comes just over a month before presidential elections, in which all of the major candidates are accused of either corruption or drug trafficking.

Outgoing President Juan Orlando Hernandez has been charged with cocaine trafficking, and his brother Tony Hernandez was sentenced to life in prison for the same crime in New York in March.

Rodriguez, a retired army captain, was not one of the front-runners in the election on November 28.

He is wanted for “money laundering,” according to the public ministry.

According to a protected witness, while Rodriguez was in the army and discovered money or drugs, he “did not declare them in their totality, keeping part of what was seized, and the confiscated weapons were delivered to a criminal group.”

According to witnesses, he was allegedly engaged in the deaths of a number of persons, including a US Drug Enforcement Agency informant, according to the ministry.

Rodriguez is suspected of orchestrating the delivery of drugs taken from other criminal organizations, according to the public prosecutor’s office, and that the money for the illegal operations was transferred to his wife and mother-in-law, both of whom have been arrested.

The inmates’ bank accounts were found to be “inconsistent” with their claimed incomes, according to the public ministry.

Rodriguez was “under investigation for alleged links to drug-trafficking and corruption,” according to the US Embassy in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, in 2016.

Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura of the ruling National Party and leftist Xiomara Castro, the wife of former President Manuel Zelaya, are the front-runners in the presidential race.

Hernandez is ineligible to run for re-election because he has already served two terms as president.

He maintains that the charges leveled against him and his brother are “fake” and are reprisal by drug lords whom his administration assisted in extraditing to the US.