A Herd of Elephants Has Been Sighted Traveling Across Country

When a video of elephants cuddling for a nap in China’s Yunnan Forest went viral, it captivated the hearts of people all over the world. The herd traveled 300 kilometres from their home on a natural reserve to Kunming, where they arrived safely on June 2nd, according to several reports.

According to NPR, Chinese authorities used drones and mobilized hundreds of personnel around the country to track the herd’s movements and prevent them from causing trouble. Fruit and vegetables were also used as bait to discourage the elephants from passing through populated areas, according to the media outlet, but the bribing did not succeed. The elephants trampled through several cities and villages, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. The herd caused an estimated $1.1 million in damage around the state, according to the Xinhua News Agency, China’s state-run news agency.

Despite the fact that hundreds of people around the world have been following the herd’s travels, researchers are still unsure what sparked the migration. Elephants wandering from their homes is not uncommon, according to Chen Mingyong, a professor at Yunnan University’s Asian Elephant Research Center. “Asian elephant migration is widespread, although it usually occurs across numerous habitats in a given area,” he explained. “It’s unusual for them to travel such a long distance north.” He went on to warn that the eventual destination is unknown, and that the lead elephant may be unskilled, leading the troop “astray.”

When a troop of elephants wanders for long periods of time, a zoologist named Tammie Matson told NBC that it’s because they’re looking for a home that satisfies their needs. The relocation could “suggest the inevitable and harmful repercussions of human encroachment on the elephants’ natural habitat,” according to the publication.

Asian elephants are likewise protected by the government, according to Xinhua News Agency. As a result, the population size has grown from 193 in the 1980s, to 300 today. As a result, herds may compete for scarce resources. The agency also says the growing density of forests has decreased the elephants’ food supply, forcing them to flee their habitats in search of more food.

