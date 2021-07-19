A hacking group is said to have targeted over a thousand people in 50 countries for cell phone surveillance.

According to the Associated Press, Israel-based hacking outfit NSO Group targeted over 1,000 people in 50 countries for cellular spying.

Forbidden Stories, a Paris-based worldwide media organization, undertook an investigation and published its results on Sunday, alleging that the hacking group’s military-grade malware was used in Hungary to spy on journalists and attorneys, among others.

The journalistic nonprofit and Amnesty International received over 50,000 cell phone numbers, revealing the various suspected targets of those working for the NSO Group.

According to the Associated Press, Janos Stummer, the chairman of Hungary’s parliamentary national security committee, “keeping silent would essentially be an acceptance that the government is indeed complicit in this.”

The committee convened an emergency meeting to look into the country’s possible involvement in digital spying. The NSO Group, meanwhile, called Forbidden Stories’ conclusions “full of erroneous assumptions and uncorroborated notions.”

The NSO Group is a well-known hacker-for-hire firm. At least ten lawyers, one opposition politician, and at least five journalists were among the targets.

The investigation’s findings prompted three members of Hungary’s parliamentary national security committee to call an emergency meeting to interview government agencies about their possible role in the snooping.

The surveillance described in the study, according to Stummer, a legislator from the right-wing opposition party Jobbik, is “not permissible in a state controlled by the rule of law.”

The committee would interrogate Hungary’s national security and intelligence agencies about the claims, he said, adding that the governing party has a majority of seats on the committee and may potentially stymie the investigation by boycotting the session.

Pegasus is a piece of malware that infiltrates phones and collects personal and location data while also controlling the microphones and cameras invisibly. In the case of journalists, this allows hackers to monitor the communications of reporters with sources.

According to The Guardian, which was part of the 16-member media consortium that performed the investigation, forensic research found that the phones of two journalists with the Hungarian investigative site Direkt36 had been infected by on multiple occasions.