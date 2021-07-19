A Guantanamo detainee has been transferred to Morocco by the United States.

The Pentagon announced Monday that the Biden administration has transported its first detainee out of Guantanamo Bay, a Moroccan man whose release had been approved in 2016 but whose confinement had remained throughout Donald Trump’s presidency.

According to a Pentagon statement, “the Department of Defense announced today the transfer of Abdul Latif Nasir from the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay to the Kingdom of Morocco,” noting that 39 convicts remain at the contentious facility.

Nasir was arrested and incarcerated in 2002. He was never accused of any wrongdoing.

According to the Pentagon, his release from Guantanamo was first requested by the Obama administration “subject to security and humane treatment assurances,” but had not occurred by the time Trump took office in 2017.

The ACLU, a powerful civil rights organization, applauded the news, calling Nasir’s years in detention a “travesty.”

In a statement, Hina Shamsi, head of the ACLU’s national security project, said the US “urgently” needed to do the same for other cleared detainees, calling it “a human rights requirement and a national security necessity.”

Former President Barack Obama failed in his attempt to dismantle a jail at a US military installation in Cuba that became a symbol of excesses in the post-September 11th, 2001 “war on terror.”

By limiting the ability of the US to send convicts from Guantanamo to the US mainland, the Republican Party stymied Obama’s ambitions to close the jail by 2009.

Trump, Obama’s successor, talked about sending more people to Guantanamo Bay, but it remained in place in its current configuration.

President Joe Biden’s White House initiated a study in February to figure out how to close the jail, but he has been careful not to overpromise after Obama’s promise fell through.

According to a senior administration official, the government “remains committed” to moving convicts and eventually closing the institution.

“10 are available for transfer, 17 are eligible for periodic review boards, 10 are engaging in the military commission process, and two prisoners have been convicted,” a second senior Biden official said Monday of the remaining 39 inmates.

Morocco’s “leadership in facilitating Nasir’s repatriation, as well as its previous willingness to return its foreign terrorist fighters from northeast Syria,” according to the State Department, “should encourage other nations to repatriate their citizens who have traveled to fight for terrorist organizations abroad.”

Guantanamo Bay, which has been accused of extra-legal detention, denial of rights, and abuse, first opened its doors to suspects in 2002. Brief News from Washington Newsday.