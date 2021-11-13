A glitzy Hong Kong gallery grapples with censorship in a changing city.

Hong Kongers waited in line between glass and soaring concrete walls for the opening of the much-anticipated multimillion-dollar art museum M+, which has been plagued by delays, spiraling expenses, and now the threat of censorship.

The Kowloon gallery, which is located just over a key train tunnel that brought thousands of people to the 2019 pro-democracy rallies for weeks, was due to open four years ago. It is Asia’s first dedicated to 20th and 21st century visual culture.

While critics say the Swiss-designed facility wants to compete with Western leaders in modern art curation, they also argue it must contend with a limited space for freedom of speech and increased self-censorship.

And, ahead of the museum’s opening on Friday, much has been made of the choice not to show a picture series by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei.

“Politics should not take precedence over art,” Yip, who just gave her surname, said as she waited to enter the museum on a lovely fall morning.

“The current scenario is quite disappointing,” her husband, who is also in his sixties, interjected.

Ai gives the middle finger to institutions all across the world in the series, including the White House, Germany’s Reichstag, and Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

Officials announced earlier this week that the artwork will not be displayed, adding that “creative expression is not above the law.”

As the museum’s first visitors wandered the atrium, many wearing designer purses better suited to Shanghai fashion week, the political strain was not immediately apparent.

Other visitors, most of whom did not want to be recognized, provided AFP with a different perspective.

“Some people recently remarked in the press that law should take precedence over art, but I believe art should be free and creative,” Dennis, 35, who only revealed his first name, said.

He said that rather than drawing artists as planned, the gallery was scaring them away.

The 65,000-square-metre (700,000-square-foot) gallery, which was first envisaged 14 years ago and budgeted at $760 million — a figure authorities have suggested is likely to be higher when the data is disclosed — has opened in a vastly different political atmosphere.

Following the 2019 pro-democracy protests, the National Security Law was passed in June of last year, targeting anything deemed “secession, subversion, terrorism, or coordination with foreign forces,” and has quickly criminalized a variety of political viewpoints.

Critics claim that it has also suffocated a once-thriving cultural scene by restricting freedoms and expressions that were formerly treasured in the city.

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's leader, warned in March that authorities will be "on high alert" to ensure that exhibitions go ahead.