A German man is being held at the dock for ramming a Christmas shopper’s car.

On Thursday, a German man went on trial for allegedly killing five people when he crashed his car into shoppers in the southern city of Trier.

When the defendant, Bernd Weimann, rushed down a pedestrian street in the run-up to Christmas last December, killing a baby, her father, and three others, he was believed to be suffering from psychological issues and under the influence of alcohol.

Weimann sat behind the wheel of his SUV, indiscriminately targeting passers-by with his vehicle before stepping out and being detained.

In his opening statements, public prosecutor Eric Samel stated that Weimann, 51, plotted the attack with the goal of “killing or hurting as many people as possible.”

Weimann is charged with five counts of murder, as well as 18 counts of attempted murder and 14 counts of serious bodily harm.

Due to his documented psychiatric concerns, judges in the city’s regional court will evaluate whether he was totally or partially responsible for the conduct.

According to authorities, the accused suffers from psychosis, and could only give an approximate and sometimes inconsistent account of events, according to an expert evaluation produced prior of the trial.

At the time, police investigations ruled out any political, terrorist, or religious motive.

Weimann was frustrated by his personal circumstances, according to the prosecutors. He had no fixed address and was living out of an off-road vehicle before the events of late December.

Weimann developed a “general loathing of humanity” as a result of his perceived abuse by public officials, according to the prosecution.

During the first day of the trial, Weimann remained silent.

A nine-week-old newborn girl and her father, 45, were among the victims, while the infant’s mother and the couple’s one-and-a-half-year-old son were seriously injured.

Among those murdered were a 73-year-old woman, a 52-year-old cyclist, and a 25-year-old student.

Following the incidents, a police spokeswoman told reporters, “It’s a horrific scenario.” Many of the survivors were traumatized.

Two of the victims are still in custody, according to the prosecution’s information. One appears to be “immobile,” while the other exhibits “apathetic behavior.”

The trial is expected to last until January at the earliest, with the next hearing scheduled for September 3.

In recent years, Germany has experienced a series of automobile rampages in which the drivers had psychological issues.

The most dangerous of these occurred in January 2019, when a German drove into crowds on New Year’s Eve in western cities, injuring eight people. Brief News from Washington Newsday.