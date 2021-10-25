A German Islamic State convert has been sentenced to prison for the death of a girl she bought as a slave.

A German lady who joined the extremist group Islamic State (ISIS) was sentenced to ten years in prison for allowing a Yazidi girl she and her husband “bought” as a slave to starve to death.

Jennifer Wenisch, 30, was found guilty of two counts of crimes against humanity in the form of enslavement, as well as aiding and abetting the 5-year-old victim’s murder by failing to assist her, according to the Agence France-Presse news agency.

Wenisch and her husband, Taha al-Jumailly, are accused of standing by while the girl died while chained outside in the scorching heat. The court determined that in 2015, while living in ISIS-controlled Mosul, Iraq, the couple “bought” a Yazidi lady and her kid as slaves and transported them to Fallujah.

The girl had been left out in the scorching heat as a punishment for peeing her bed while temperatures reached around 122 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the court.

“After the girl became ill and soaked her mattress, the accused’s husband chained her outside as punishment and let the youngster to die a painful death of dehydration in the sweltering heat,” prosecutors testified during the trial.

“The accused stood by and watched her husband do it while doing nothing to help the girl.”

Wenisch refuted the claims against her, claiming that the child’s mother, Nora, was an untrustworthy witness and that there was no evidence that the girl had died.

According to the German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung, the defendant reportedly claimed that she was being “made an example of for all that has happened under ISIS.”

Wenisch’s case is one of the first convictions in relation to ISIS’s persecution of the Yazidi community in northern Iraq, a Kurdish-speaking sect that has been targeted by the extremist group in Iraq and Syria.

The decision on Wenisch’s husband’s trial, which is taking place in Frankfurt, is anticipated in November, according to the BBC.

Both Wenisch and al-trials Jumailly’s in Germany included testimony from the child’s mother.

Wenisch reportedly converted to Islam in 2013 and joined ISIS in Iraq the following year. She is said to have joined the group’s morality police in Mosul, which enforced strict Islamic laws. This is a condensed version of the information.