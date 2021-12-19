A German government advisory panel has called for further measures to combat Omicron.

A government advisory council stated Sunday that new measures are urgently needed in Germany to combat the rise of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus.

Experts cautioned in a paper that if more actions are not taken, “essential infrastructure” such as hospitals, security, health services, and basic utilities might be affected.

“If the Omicron variant’s spread in Germany continues at its current rate, a considerable portion of the population will become ill and/or be quarantined at the same time,” the 19-member panel’s study stated.

The report did not advocate for a new confinement, but it did call for “significant decreases in contacts” among the population in “the coming days.”

Omicron has given the pandemic a “new dimension,” according to researchers, because it is “infecting many more people in a very short time and affecting more of the recovered and vaccinated.”

According to the researchers, the variety could cause a “explosive spread,” with cases doubling every two to four days.

Earlier on Sunday, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach ruled out a lockdown “before Christmas,” as the Netherlands had done, and suggested one would be improbable after the holidays.

Lauterbach said on Friday that he was expecting a “huge surge” of the Omicron variant.

To secure Germany’s crucial infrastructure, the experts recommended “full and immediate planning.”

It stated that “short-term control techniques must be accessible,” while testing capacity and suitable supply chains must be ensured.

In Germany, there are a lot of limitations in place, most notably for the unvaccinated, who are prohibited from entering most public venues.

Although a spike of Delta variant infections that began in early October has subsided, between 30,000 and 50,000 new cases are reported every 24 hours.

The proportion of the German population who has been fully vaccinated has reached 70%.

Meanwhile, Germany’s health ministry announced late Saturday that the United Kingdom had been added to its list of Covid high-risk countries, implying that travel restrictions will be tightened.

The move was made in reaction to the Omicron variant’s rapid spread, which prompted London Mayor Sadiq Khan to declare a “major incident” in the British capital on Saturday.

As a result of the move, which takes effect at midnight on Sunday, all immigrants from the United Kingdom will be subjected to a two-week quarantine, regardless of whether they are vaccinated, according to the Robert Koch Institute, the country’s health body (RKI).

The United Kingdom is now classified as a Covid-19 "variant zone," a category reserved for countries where the danger is particularly high.