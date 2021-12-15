A German court has sentenced a Russian to life in prison for ‘contract killing.’

A German court sentenced a Russian man to life in prison on Wednesday for shooting dead a former Chechen commander in broad daylight in a Berlin park, prosecutors alleging that the murder was ordered by Moscow.

Vadim Krasikov, alias Vadim Sokolov, was found guilty of shooting and killing Georgian national Tornike Kavtarashvili, 40, in Berlin’s Kleiner Tiergarten park on August 23, 2019.

The ruling is likely to exacerbate already strained Russian-German relations, and Germany’s next chancellor, Olaf Scholz, will be widely monitored for his reply.

Shortly after the murder, Germany expelled two Russian ambassadors in protest of Moscow’s alleged lack of assistance with the inquiry.

Prosecutors claimed they suspected Russia ordered the crime when they charged Krasikov last year.

The defendant is accused of approaching Kavtarashvili on a bicycle from behind and firing two rounds from a silenced Glock 26 pistol.

Krasikov is accused of shooting the victim in the head, murdering him on the spot, before getting back on his bicycle and escaping.

The Glock handgun, a wig, and a bicycle were later recovered from the neighboring Spree river by police divers.

Prosecutors said they had identified Krasikov as a “commander of a special unit of Russian secret services FSB” when they summarized their case last week, calling for him to be imprisoned for life.

“As retaliation, he liquidated a political opponent,” prosecutor Lars Malkies told the court.

However, the defendant had told the court through his lawyer Robert Unger that he should only be known as Vadim Sokolov, who is “Russian, unmarried, and a construction engineer” at a previous hearing.

“I know of no one by this name,” he said when asked if he was known as Krasikov.

Prosecutors claim the defendant traveled as a tourist in the days leading up to the murder, arriving in Paris on August 17 and touring the city before heading to Warsaw.

On August 22, photos of his tourist cover were discovered on a phone in a Polish hotel where he slept before flying to Berlin.

After the killing, which occurred just minutes from the German chancellery and parliament, Krasikov was apprehended.

The trial has covered a period of unusually strained relations between Berlin and Moscow, including a number of espionage trials and the assassination and imprisonment of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Russia denies all charges related to the Berlin assassination, espionage, and the poisoning of Navalny.

