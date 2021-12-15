A gas truck explosion in Haiti has killed 62 people and injured dozens more.

After spectators swarmed the vehicle to collect spilled fuel — a precious commodity in a country plagued by acute fuel shortages — a massive gas truck explosion killed at least 62 people in Haiti on Tuesday.

The explosion in Cap-Haitien, Haiti’s second city, is the latest calamity to strike the impoverished Caribbean nation, which is riven by gang violence and governmental gridlock.

After meeting some of the hundreds of injured in a local hospital, Prime Minister Ariel Henry said his heart was “broken” after visiting the scene of the tragedy.

The charred remains of the truck were seen in the city’s built-up Samarie region, with adjacent buildings burned and disfigured by the explosion.

Crowds gathered at the scene, where several of the deceased were left in body bags on the side of the road.

“We have now counted 62 deaths,” Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor said, adding that authorities in Cap-Haitien, on the country’s northern coast, were still looking for casualties in neighboring structures.

Almonor reported a horrifying picture during the explosion, saying he saw scores of 50 people “burned alive” and that identifying them was “difficult.”

After losing control while swerving to avoid a motorbike taxi, the truck is thought to have flipped over.

Passers-by hurried to gather the escaping gas, a rare commodity amid chronic fuel shortages caused by criminal gangs’ grip on the capital Port-au-Prince, according to Haiti’s civil protection service.

“Following the accident, bystanders took advantage of the opportunity to collect the gas by filling up homemade receptacles — resulting in a devastating explosion that resulted in multiple victims and significant material damage,” the statement stated.

Around 40 residences in the region were also destroyed, according to Almonor, although no information on the number of victims inside the dwellings was available at the time.

As the injured were transferred to the hospital, the Justinien University Hospital became overburdened.

A nurse told AFP, “We don’t have the ability to treat the number of critically burned victims.”

“I’m concerned we won’t be able to save everyone,” she expressed her concern.

Two individuals died at the hospital, according to a doctor who spoke to local radio station Magik9. Another 40 patients were critically injured, according to the doctor.

“The people have been scorched over 60% of their bodies,” he stated.

“With a shattered heart, I saw the critical state of several of our compatriots,” Prime Minister Henry said after visiting the hospital.

Henry arrived via plane, accompanied by more medical personnel. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.