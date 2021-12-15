A gas truck explosion in Haiti has killed 62 people and injured dozens more.

After spectators crowded the vehicle to collect spilled fuel — a precious commodity in a country plagued by acute shortages — a massive gas truck explosion killed at least 62 people in Haiti on Tuesday.

The explosion in Cap-Haitien, Haiti’s second city, is the latest calamity to strike the impoverished Caribbean nation, which is riven by gang violence and governmental gridlock.

After meeting some of the hundreds of injured in a local hospital, Prime Minister Ariel Henry said his heart was “broken” after visiting the scene of the tragedy. Later, he tweeted that emergency funding had been made available to assist with the disaster.

The truck’s burnt remnants were found in the city’s built-up Samarie region on the country’s northern coast. The explosion caused the surrounding structures to be burned and disfigured.

Crowds gathered at the scene, where several of the deceased were left in body bags on the side of the road.

“We now have 62 deaths,” said Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor, adding that investigators were still looking for victims in surrounding buildings.

Almonor reported a gruesome scene, saying he saw scores of individuals “burned alive” and that identifying them was “difficult.”

After losing control while swerving to avoid a motorbike taxi, the truck is thought to have flipped over.

Passers-by hurried to gather the spilled gas, a rare commodity amid chronic fuel shortages caused by criminal gangs’ grip on the capital Port-au-Prince, according to the Haitian public protection service.

“Civilians took advantage of the opportunity to collect the gas by filling up makeshift receptacles following the accident, resulting in a terrible explosion that resulted in multiple victims and significant material damage,” civil protection director Jerry Chandler told AFP.

Around 40 residences in the neighborhood were also destroyed, according to Almonor, but no information on the possible victims inside was known at the time.

The Justinien University Hospital was bursting at the seams with victims of the incident.

A nurse told AFP, “We don’t have the ability to treat the number of critically burned victims.” “I’m afraid we won’t be able to save them all,” says the narrator. Two individuals died at the hospital, according to a doctor who spoke to local radio station Magik9. Another 40 patients were critically injured, according to the doctor.

“The people have been scorched over 60% of their bodies,” he stated.

“With a broken heart, I noticed the grave state of some of our compatriots,” Henry remarked after visiting the hospital.

The prime minister arrived in style, accompanied by additional medical personnel.