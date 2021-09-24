A gangster was one of three people killed in a courtroom shootout in Delhi.

On Friday, two assailants masquerading as attorneys shot and killed a known Indian criminal inside a Delhi courtroom before being shot and killed by police.

According to authorities, Jitendra Gogi, a gangster arrested last year, was standing before a judge when two men opened fire.

During the courtroom brawl, witnesses reported roughly a dozen rounds were fired. Before the phony lawyers were killed by police, Gogi was hit up to five times.

According to police, the gunmen were members of a rival group.

At least one of the two assailants was wanted by the Delhi police.

Just as Gogi entered the courtroom for a hearing on murder and other accusations, a firefight erupted. At least 19 murder cases had been linked to him.

As bullets sounded out outside the courthouse, mobile phone videos showed lawyers and litigants fleeing for their lives in the corridor outside the courtroom.

Before pulling out firearms, the shooters wore grey suits and pretended to be lawyers, according to authorities.

“When mobster Jitendra Mann Gogi was escorted to court for a hearing, two criminals opened fire on him. “Police shot both of the attackers dead in retaliation,” said Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

Security concerns were quickly raised at the Rohini court complex, which frequently hosts sessions for high-profile defendants.

Gogi’s safety had been placed in the hands of a police intelligence section since his arrest.

However, according to some reports, metal detectors at the court gates were not operating, and other security measures were not followed.

Sanjeev Nasiar, head of the Delhi Bar Association, described the fatalities as “terrible” and told AFP that lawyers in all Delhi district courts will go on strike on Saturday in protest of “a high-level security breakdown.”

“How could something like this happen in a courtroom? Outsiders managed to penetrate the premises with guns despite the police holding frequent security assessment meetings with us,” he continued.

The only comment from the Delhi police was that the court’s security would be investigated.

Gogi, who was around 30 years old, had been tied to gang wars, killings, robberies, and extortion in Delhi and other northern Indian states.

A folk singer who had witnessed a murder and a teacher, as well as competing gang members, were among his victims.

He was first apprehended in 2016 but managed to flee police custody, evading detection until last year.

According to accounts in the media, he was involved in a vicious turf battle with other gangs. According to police, he had a personal feud with a gang.