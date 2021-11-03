A fully vaccinated man who died on a flight tested positive with COVID-19.

Last month, a man who died on a flight from Turkey to Germany tested positive for COVID-19 before boarding the plane.

While the cause of death for the 51-year-old remained unknown, authorities revealed Tuesday that he died of COVID-19. According to the National News, the man was discovered unresponsive in his seat after Pegasus Airlines aircraft PC1-43 from Istanbul landed at Hamburg Airport on Oct. 25.

According to reports, the individual was properly inoculated against the virus. According to the Toronto Sun, forensics indicated he had tested positive for COVID-19, although it was unclear if he had shown any symptoms in the days before up to the trip. The victim’s identify has not been made public.

Passengers must show proof of their COVID-19 status before flying from Turkey to Germany, according to regulations. To be authorized on a flight, passengers must be fully vaccinated, recently recovered, or fully tested.

According to local media accounts, the individual was only allowed to board the 3 1/2-hour trip from Istanbul after proving he was properly vaccinated.

Cabin crew and passengers sat near him were required to go to the local health authority once it was verified the individual had tested positive for the virus.

The airline apparently issued a statement saying, “We convey our sympathies to the passenger’s family and neighbors.”

According to recent statistics, 13 million people in Turkey have yet to receive a single dosage of the COVID-19 vaccination, despite the fact that they are eligible. Turkey recorded 23,096 daily COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany’s seven-day coronavirus incidence rate topped 145 illnesses per 100,000 individuals on Saturday, after reaching 100 the week before for the first time since May.

In the last 24 hours, the country has seen 9,658 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths.

The frequency of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has recently increased, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Despite being completely vaccinated, at least 10,857 Americans have died with COVID-19 as of Oct. 18. Female patients made approximately 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, with people 65 and older accounting for 85% of the deaths. There were additional 2,299 deaths in people who were asymptomatic or died for reasons other than COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.