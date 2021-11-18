A fully vaccinated man succumbs to COVID-19 infection just days after contracting it.

According to Indian health experts, a 69-year-old man who was properly vaccinated died just days after testing positive for COVID-19. The immunization was given to an anonymous individual in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

On Nov. 9, the man tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to a hospital, according to Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Bhure Singh Saitya. He was treated for tuberculosis at the Manorama Raje TB Hospital, but died on November 14 as a result of complications. The individual had no comorbidities, according to authorities.

“On November 9, a 69-year-old man was diagnosed with COVID-19. The next day, he was admitted to MRTB, a government-run hospital, but he died on November 14. This patient had received both COVID-19 vaccination doses. Despite the fact that he had no comorbidities, he was unable to be saved “ANI News spoke with Dr. Saitya. The COVID-19 vaccine that the man had gotten is still unknown.

AstraZeneca’s Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, and Russia’s Sputnik V are the three vaccines now used in India’s vaccination program.

The final infection-related death in Indore was recorded on June 29. Only one case of COVID-19 has been reported in the city in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 153,278. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,392 people have died.

The new instance is similar to one reported previously in Gurugram, when a 71-year-old man died after contracting COVID-19 despite being completely vaccinated with the Covishield AstraZeneca vaccine. The individual had had his second immunization dose around five months prior. The individual was taken to the hospital on Nov. 4, a day after testing positive for the virus, according to doctors. The virus is supposed to have been passed down through his family.

The patient was admitted with a high fever, cough, and breathing issues. He also had hypertension and coronary artery disease as comorbidities.

In the last 24 hours, India has registered 10,197 new COVID-19 cases, up 15% from the previous day’s total of 8,865, which was the lowest in 287 days.

