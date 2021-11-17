A French TV pundit who is considering a presidential run is on trial for referring to migrant children as thieves.

Eric Zemmour, a far-right TV pundit who is considering running for president of France, opened his trial on Wednesday for allegedly inciting racial hatred with remarks about migrant children.

The case is around statements made by Zemmour on France’s CNews in September 2020 about children who move to France without parents or guardians.

“They’re robbers, murderers, and rapists, to name a few. They’re nothing more than that “Zemmour remarked. “They must be returned to us. We have to pay for these folks.” According to the Associated Press, Zemmour is accused of “public insult” and “inciting hatred or violence” against a group of individuals because of their origin, nationality, race, or religion. He faces a year in prison and a $51,000 fine if he is proven guilty.

Local councils representing child-care divisions, as well as anti-racism organizations such as SOS Racisme, the Human Rights League, and the International League Against Racism and Anti-Semitism, are among the civil plaintiffs in the case.

Zemmour is generally anticipated to announce his bid for the French presidency soon, with a large following already backing his anti-Islam and anti-immigration views.

According to the Associated Press, the political commentator has two prior hate speech convictions. The convictions stem from comments he made in 2010 condoning discrimination against Black and Arab individuals, as well as comments he made in 2016 that were anti-Islam.

Zemmour did not show up for the trial on Wednesday. He blasted it as “an attempt to frighten [him]” in a statement. He stated that he would not attend since “political debates do not occur in courts.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“We reject the trivialization of these remarks and the targeting of foreign non-accompanied youngsters seeking safety in France, as well as all those who work to assist them,” declared the Seine-Saint-Denis departmental council, located north of Paris.

The decision is expected to be made at a later time.

Jean-Christophe Thiery, the head of the managing board of Canal +, CNews’ parent business, is also on trial as the person legally in control of the television show. CNews was fined 200,000 euros by the French media watchdog, the Superior Audiovisual Council, in March for broadcasting anti-Semitic statements.

Olivier Pardo, Zemmour's lawyer, argued in favor of dismissing the accusations, claiming that the trial is politically motivated.