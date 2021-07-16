A French Justice Minister has been charged with a conflict of interest investigation.

On Friday, French magistrates accused Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti with a conflict of interest investigation that could embarrass President Emmanuel Macron as he prepares for re-election.

The outspoken Dupond-Moretti, a former star lawyer recruited by Macron last year, has been accused of abusing his position to settle scores with opponents from his professional career.

He is the first serving justice minister in France to be charged with a crime. He’s called it a vendetta by a judicial corps looking to get rid of him.

Dupond-lawyer, Moretti’s Christophe Ingrain, said after his client left the Law Court of the Republic in Paris, which reviews instances of alleged wrongdoing by serving ministers, “Unsurprisingly, he has been charged.”

“Unfortunately, his reasons were not enough to overturn a judgment taken before his hearing,” Ingrain said, adding that he would apply to have the decision overturned.

On July 1, detectives spent 15 hours examining Dupond-office Moretti’s at the justice ministry, which was exceedingly unusual.

The allegations stem from an inquiry into three judges who authorized police to search the phone records of dozens of lawyers and magistrates, including Dupond-Moretti, in 2014 as part of an investigation into former President Nicolas Sarkozy.

Dupond-Moretti was accused of a witch hunt by the judiciary.

He refuted the charges, stating he was only responding on his staff’s advice to look into probable mistakes made by the magistrates who handled the phone records seizures.

Following the indictment, Prime Minister Jean Castex supported Dupond-Moretti, claiming that the judges’ findings were based on his predecessor’s investigations.

In a statement, Castex’s office stated, “The prime minister reiterates his total trust in the minister, asking him to pursue his reforms” of the justice system.

However, the opposition is sure to push for Macron’s minister to be fired, not least since he is not the first member of his top team to be charged with a crime.

After being placed under investigation for allegedly favoring his wife in a profitable property deal with a public health insurance fund, Macron fired his close adviser Richard Ferrand from his job as minister for territorial cohesion shortly after his election in 2017.

The three judges who sit on France’s increasingly powerful Financial Prosecutor’s Office, according to Dupond-friends, Moretti’s are conducting a witch hunt against him.

Two members of the Law Court, which also comprises professional judges, protested by resigning from their positions. Brief News from Washington Newsday.