A French court will hear the case of a British fishing boat captain.

On Friday, French prosecutors ordered the captain of a British trawler held for operating without a license to stand trial, deepening a dispute over fishing rights that may start a trade war as soon as next week.

The yacht was apprehended by maritime authorities on Wednesday in the Channel port of Le Havre, after a spot check revealed it had scooped up more than two tons of scallops in French seas without a formal license.

“The captain of the Cornelis Gert Jan has been asked to appear in court in Le Havre on August 11, 2022,” stated Cyrille Fournier, the city’s deputy prosecutor.

He faces charges of “non-authorized fishing in French seas by a boat from outside the European Union,” with a maximum fine of 75,000 euros ($87,000) and potential “administrative penalties,” according to him.

The trawler’s owner stated again on Friday that he believed the boat had a valid fishing license in French seas.

“It appears to be an administrative misunderstanding or a divergent interpretation of the laws,” Macduff Shellfish director Andrew Brown told AFP.

“They’re quite technical, and they’re very focused on the license’s details.” “Getting the crew out is our top priority,” he said.

They are currently residing on the Cornelis Gert Jan, where “there is plenty of food and space for them,” according to him.

For months, Britain and France have been at odds over new licensing restrictions for EU boats wishing to operate in British waters, particularly in the Channel Islands.

Paris has warned that unless hundreds of French fishermen’s license applications are accepted, it would begin banning UK boats from offloading their catches at French ports on November 2 and imposing time-consuming customs and sanitary checks on all products imported from the UK.

Officials have also warned that France could raise electricity bills for Jersey, which gets its power from continental France.

Just hours after French Prime Minister Jean Castex volunteered to initiate discussions to defuse the controversy, Britain summoned the French ambassador to London for meetings on Friday to explain the “threats.”

In retaliation, Environment Secretary George Eustice accused France of using “inflammatory rhetoric” and said he would not rule out barring French vessels from landing their catches in the UK.

When asked about France’s Europe Minister Clement Beaune’s comment that “the language of power” was the only language Britain knew, Eustice told the BBC: “That is utterly provocative and is the wrong way to go about things.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.