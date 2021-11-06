A four-decade-old cold case has been solved by US mountain search teams.

The finding of skeletal remains appears to have solved the four-decade-old mystery of a German skier who vanished in the Never Summer Mountains, according to US authorities.

On February 13, 1983, Rudi Moder, who was 27 at the time, set out via the snow-covered range, which is part of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado.

He never came back.

A week later, his frightened roommate raised the alarm, sparking a high-altitude search that included avalanche detection dogs, ski and snowshoe rescues, and aircraft reconnaissance.

Despite being hampered by heavy snow for four days, teams were able to collect a food cache as well as a nearby snow cave containing Moder’s sleeping bag and other items.

Following that, the trail fell cold, and subsequent searches in the months and years that followed found no results.

Then, in August of last year, a hiker discovered human bones near avalanche debris in the Skeleton Gulch area, at an elevation of roughly 11,000 feet (3,350 meters), according to the National Park Service.

“This summer, park officials investigated the scene again and discovered skis, poles, and boots, as well as remains of personal belongings thought to belong to Moder,” according to a statement.

The FBI’s Evidence Response Team was dispatched to assist in the recovery and preservation of the remains.

A coroner’s attempt to positively identify the bone remains using dental records failed, according to the park service.

However, officials believed they had solved the issue after considerable consultation with the German government and Moder’s family.