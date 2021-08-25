A former Marine has been given permission to fly 200 rescue cats and dogs out of Afghanistan.

In Afghanistan, a former British Marine turned charity director has been given permission to transport his personnel and animals out of the country.

In a scheme named Operation Ark, Paul Farthing, better known as “Pen,” has been campaigning to send 69 people from his animal welfare nonprofit Nowzad and 200 rescue animals out of Afghanistan.

He arranged for a privately funded plane to land at Kabul Airport, but said the UK government was delaying paperwork to make the evacuation easier.

Farthing can land the plane and evacuate his workers and animals, according to UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who verified this on Wednesday.

He and his employees can board an RAF flight if they do not have their animals with them. I’ve been consistent throughout, ensuring that those who are most at danger are processed first and that flow THROUGH to airside, not airplane capacity, has been the limiting constraint. @DefenceHQ

August 25, 2021 — Rt. Hon. Ben Wallace MP (@BWallaceMP)

“Now that Pen Farthing’s crew has been cleared to come forward under LOTR, I’ve authorized MOD to expedite their processing at HKIA alongside all other qualified personnel,” Wallace tweeted.

“At that point, if he shows up with his animals, we’ll try to find a place for his plane. He and his employees can board an RAF flight if they do not bring their animals with them.”

“I have been consistent throughout, ensuring that those who are most at risk are processed first, and that the limiting constraint has been flow THROUGH to airside, not airplane capacity,” Wallace continued. In current humanitarian catastrophe, no one has the right to skip the line.”

Wallace had previously denied interfering with Farthing’s intentions, claiming that he couldn’t put animals ahead of people as the US and its allies continue to airlift their citizens and Afghans following the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

“A flight was offered to Pen. He holds a British passport. “I believe his wife left on Friday,” he told Good Morning Britain. “For the time being, he has chosen to remain with the animals and pets, as well as his staff.”

While Farthing's employees are eligible to resettle in the United Kingdom, Wallace said there are some "people we have to prioritize at the moment to get them out of the."