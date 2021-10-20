A former Colombian guerrilla leader has been arrested in Mexico.

One of the leaders of the FARC, a Colombian rebel group that has morphed into a political party, was apprehended in Mexico on Tuesday.

Interpol has issued a “red notice” to Rodrigo Granda, the Marxist group’s head diplomat, according to Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano.

He claimed that Paraguay, not Colombia, issued the red notice and arrest warrant.

“Mr Rodrigo Granda is being held as a result of a red alert issued by Paraguay for kidnapping, criminal association, and intentional homicide,” Molano added.

Mexican authorities confirmed the arrest to AFP, but declined to provide any other information.

Carlos Lozada and Pablo Catatumbo, members of Comunes, a political organization spawned from the FARC, were the first to announce the arrest.

Lozada tweeted earlier Tuesday, “They detained Rodrigo Granda in Mexico,” before the defense minister revealed the red notification had come from Paraguay.

Lozada called the 2016 peace pact between the rebels and the government, which ended a half-century of conflict, a “obvious violation.”

“He was traveling in a delegation with Rodrigo Londono, the party’s president,” Lozado said, adding that Granda had been abroad with the approval of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, which oversees the peace process and investigates crimes committed during the conflict.

In a video posted on Twitter, Londono stated that the gang was in Mexico for Marxist political training.

Londono added, “I call on the international community to ensure Rodrigo Granda’s safety,” but refused to “speculate” on the arrest.

Comunes also accused the Colombian government of orchestrating the arrest on Twitter.

President Ivan Duque “continues to undermine the peace process,” the party stated, “he asked Interpol to reactivate the red alert against Rodrigo Granda, leader of the Comunes Party and a signatory to the peace agreement.”

“Respect those of us who believe in peace, and do your responsibility by allowing us to participate in politics!” said the account.

Granda, 72, was a peace negotiator in Havana during a process that began in 2012 and ended with the disarmament of the FARC, for which then-President Juan Manuel Santos was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

In recent months, Colombia has experienced an increase in violence, particularly in areas where FARC fighters who reject the 2016 accord have picked up arms again.