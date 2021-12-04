A Florida woman was sentenced to five years in prison for laundering money for child exploitation websites.

Patrice Eileen Wilowski-Mevorah, 53, of Tampa, Florida, was sentenced to five years and three months in jail for laundering money for Newstar Enterprise, a “child modeling” website that facilitated child sexual exploitation.

According to the US Department of Justice (DOJ), Wilowski-Mevorah pleaded guilty to laundering money for the multinational subscription-based website. She started working for the site in 2009 and laundered the website’s funds by setting up payment processing and bank accounts for a non-existent jewelry company.

Boys and girls under the age of 18 were recruited to take sexualized images and films on the website, which had servers in the United States and Europe. During its run, the site sold around 4.6 million such photos and videos, netting $9.4 million.

According to the DOJ, the Newstar website offered photographs of children as young as six years old posing in “sexual and suggestive” ways. According to the department, some of the children wore “police and cheerleader costumes, thong underwear, transparent underwear, exposing swimsuits, pantyhose, and miniskirts.”

Many of the minors came from Eastern European nations like Ukraine and Moldova, and were recruited through the website. According to authorities, the children were particularly vulnerable because of their early age, familial dysfunction, and poverty.

Wilowski-Mevorah was one of six people arrested in the United States in connection with the website.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), a national organization dedicated on the abduction, abuse, and exploitation of children, the number of occurrences of online child sexual exploitation has increased since the start of the epidemic.

When people utilize social media, web cameras, cell phones, or live streams to groom, compel, or expose children into participating in or seeing criminal sex activities, this is known as online child sex exploitation.

Due to countrywide school cancellations in response to the ongoing pandemic, the number of reports has risen considerably, with more children remaining at home and utilizing computers.

“It’s put a big load on law enforcement throughout the world, who are dealing with a pandemic and all of these reports pouring in at the same time,” John Shehan, the center’s exploited children division director, told the Los Angeles Times.

According to the NCMEC, while child sex traffickers target children of various ages, the trauma suffered by victims can continue for decades. Survivors of internet child sexual exploitation frequently experience fear. This is a condensed version of the information.