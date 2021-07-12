A Florida doctor has been arrested in Haiti on suspicion of being a ringleader in the assassination of Moise.

A psychiatrist with ties to Florida for more than 20 years has been arrested in Haiti as one of the suspected masterminds behind the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Mose.

According to the Miami Herald, Haiti National Police Chief Léon Charles claimed that “the Haitian (doctor) recruited” the guys that assassinated Mose last week.

Sanon was not named by Charles, but he was identified as Christian Emmanuel Sanon by several media sites. This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Sanon has registered many firms in Florida, from the Tampa Bay area to South Florida, according to the Herald, although the majority of them are dormant. Sanon is identified as a practitioner in the Dominican Republic and Haiti in court records, but he does not have a medical license in Florida.

Sanon “had touch with two additional people who are implicated” in the investigation, according to Charles.

According to the New York Post, 19 of the 26 persons involved to the assassination plan have been apprehended.

Sanon is the third Haitian-American named as a suspect in Moise’s assassination. James Solages and Joseph Vincent, two others, had been captured earlier.

Prior to Sanon’s arrest, Charles had hinted at the Florida-based doctor’s involvement in the case, though the Haitian police chief did not specifically name the suspect.

Sanon allegedly recruited the Miami-based CTU Security for the assassination, and the CTU hired Colombians to carry out the operation, according to Charles.

Sanon was a ringleader in Mose’s assassination, according to Charles, who also believes the 63-year-old doctor planned to run for president.

Sanon declared bankruptcy in 2013, raising doubts about how he could have been involved in a high-profile plot that would have necessitated large sums of money. Sanon changed addresses twice during his bankruptcy case.

According to the New York Times, US government officials landed in Haiti on Sunday to help with the investigations.

The US government’s priority right now, according to Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby, is to assist Haitian investigators in the assassination investigation. According to the BBC, the Haitian administration, led by interim president Claude Joseph, requested UN and US troops on Saturday.

The request is currently being considered by the White House. It’s unknown how the UN will respond to the request, but after the assassination, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated that the UN “would continue to stand with the government and the people of Haiti.”

Meanwhile,. Brief News from Washington Newsday.