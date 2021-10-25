A fire on a cargo ship spewing toxic gas off the coast of Canada has been’stabilized.’

The Canadian Coast Guard announced on Sunday that a fire on a cargo ship spewing poisonous gas had been “stabilized,” and that firefighters would now be dispatched to the vessel to put out the rest of the blaze.

According to the marine tracking service MarineTraffic, the Zim Kingston is anchored off the coast of Victoria, British Columbia, in the Strait of Juan de Fuca, which marks the maritime border between Canada and the United States.

It was on its way to Vancouver when the fire broke out, according to CBC News. The fire was reported to the Coast Guard at around 11:00 p.m. local time Saturday.

The ship was evacuated with 16 passengers on board, and five remaining.

The Canadian Coast Guard announced on Sunday that the fire had been “stabilized,” but that heavy West Coast storms forecast on Monday could sabotage attempts to get firefighters onboard.

Hazardous materials firefighters will board the ship tomorrow (Monday) depending on the weather, to put out any leftover fires and guarantee the fire is extinguished, according to the Coast Guard.

The size of the incident varies, with the Coast reporting it “broke out in 10 containers” and the vessel’s Cypriot owner, Danos Shipping, saying it happened in two.

Despite the “toxic gas” spewing from the ship, the Coast Guard stated that there was no immediate danger to anyone on the shore.

The fire was started by “excessive listing due to extreme weather,” according to Danos, who also stated that no one was injured.

“To guarantee that conditions are acceptable for the safe return of the vessel’s crew,” the corporation said it will send claims adjusters on board.

The ship was to be monitored overnight by emergency tow vessels, tugs, and the Canadian Coast Guard to ensure that it remained secure.

Despite the fact that the ship did not pose an imminent threat to land, such as an oil spill or a toxic tide, crews were prepared to continue monitoring the situation, especially in light of the forecast high gales.

According to the Coast Guard, a tugboat sprayed cold water on the hull to put out the fire, adding that “applying water directly to the fire is not an option due to the nature of chemicals onboard the container ship.”

According to Radio-Canada, the event resulted in the loss of 40 containers in the Pacific Ocean, which were recovered by the Canadian Coast Guard and its American counterpart.

More than 52 tonnes of chemicals are being transported on the container ship.