A fire breaks out in an overcrowded Indonesian prison, killing 41 people.

A fire ripped through an overcrowded Indonesian prison in the early hours of Wednesday, killing 41 people and injuring scores more, according to an official.

At around 3:00 a.m. (2000 GMT Tuesday), firefighters extinguished the incident, which was primarily contained within one block that held prisoners imprisoned on drug charges, and evacuated the victims.

A big fire raged across the prison block, with thick smoke rising from the facility as firefighters tried to put out the flames, according to television footage.

At a news conference, Jakarta police commander Fadil Imran said, “Forty-one convicts perished, eight were seriously hurt, and 72 others got minor injuries.”

The cause of the event at Tangerang Penitentiary, close outside Jakarta, was still being investigated, although authorities assumed an electrical failure was to blame.

“I’ve examined the situation. According to first observations, (the fire) was caused by a short circuit,” Imran said.

According to the website of the penal department, the jail housed slightly over 2,000 inmates, which was more than three times the capacity.

According to Rika Aprianti, a spokesperson for the correctional directorate general, the block where the fire broke out had a maximum capacity of 40 inmates but contained 120.

In Indonesian jails, which house over 270,000 inmates, overcrowding and unclean conditions are rampant, and jailbreaks are common.

After a disturbance and fire broke out in a prison in Riau province, Sumatra, at least 100 inmates escaped.

In April of last year, Indonesia freed 29,000 inmates in an attempt to deter Covid-19 from wreaking havoc in a jail system notorious for its filth.

In this Southeast Asian country of roughly 270 million people, safety measures are frequently missing.

In North Sumatra, a matchstick factory burst in 2019, killing 30 people, including numerous children, after a worker mistakenly dropped a lighter on combustible goods.