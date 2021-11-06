A fire at India’s Covid Hospital has claimed the lives of 11 people.

Officials said a fire ripped through a hospital in western India on Saturday, killing at least 11 coronavirus patients.

The fire was the latest to erupt in India’s epidemic wards.

When the fire broke out in the intensive care unit of the hospital in Ahmadnagar district, Maharashtra state, officials stated there were roughly two dozen patients. The majority of those who died were over 60 years old.

The hospital ward had been newly built for coronavirus patients and was now a burned wreck.

Udhav Thackeray, the state chief minister of Maharashtra, has demanded a formal investigation into the fire and safety standards at the hospital, which is located 250 kilometers (185 miles) from Mumbai, the regional capital.

A coronavirus outbreak in April-May strained India’s already inadequate public health system. However, fires struck a number of Covid-19 hospitals.

In May, a fire at a hospital in Gujarat killed at least 16 Covid-19 patients and two caregivers. A short-circuit in the hospital’s ICU was blamed in a police probe.

At least 13 Covid-19 patients died in a Mumbai clinic in April, just days after another hospital fire in the city killed 22 people.