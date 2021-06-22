A Feng Shui Expert Explains How to Furnish Any Room and Why Command Position Is Important

A feng shui expert has explained how to create a harmonious space regardless of the layout, and why the command position is so important.

Cliff Tan, an architect working in London and Singapore, has been practicing feng shui since he was 12 years old and uses the principles in his space planning.

This website was given the following explanation by him: “Feng shui is a complex subject, but in a word, it is a methodical examination of the surroundings with the goal of achieving the best flow and harmony inside an interior space so that one feels natural and at ease.

“Feng shui is about fully comprehending the design of a room, including where doors and windows are located, as well as walls, columns, and beams, and the ramifications of these. People and possibilities come in through doors, while light and life come in through windows. These show us where the many functions of the house should be placed.”

On his TikTok profile, the 33-year-old has been sharing his knowledge and perspective, but he has cautioned people against following social media trends. He told This website that blindly replicating aesthetics from the internet can result in a fragmented space.

“The most common error individuals make is falling in love with a particular style they’ve seen in publications or on social media and striving too hard to achieve it. Every room is unique, and the idea is to embrace all of your space’s quirks and flaws, enabling it to shine for what it is,” he explained.

The most crucial thing to remember is that a space only needs to appear good from one angle: the doorway.

“When designing a place, it only needs to appear beautiful from one viewpoint, and that is the entry, so always step back to observe how your space looks while styling it,” Tan noted.

Although the bed is normally the focal point of any bedroom, placing it in the center of the room isn’t always the ideal solution.

As Tan emphasized, being in the command position is crucial when arranging any layout: “Avoid putting oneself in a vulnerable position in terms of feng shui. Ascertain that you have a good view of the room and that you are well supported. This is a condensed version of the information.