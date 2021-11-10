A federal judge in the United States has ruled that Trump’s Capitol attack records can be released to Congress.

Despite the ex-efforts president’s to keep the documents hidden, a US court on Tuesday ordered that White House records that could link him in the January 6 attack on the Capitol be handed to a Congressional committee.

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riots, in which hundreds of Trump supporters forced a shutdown of Congress and postponed a joint session to announce that Joe Biden had won the November 2020 election and would become president, has requested the materials.

Trump filed a motion for a stay to prevent the documents from being released, claiming that as president, he had executive privilege to keep the communications and visitor logs from that day under seal.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan refused Trump’s request in a 39-page opinion made public by numerous US media sites, arguing that it was in the public’s interest to reveal the papers and that he was “unlikely to succeed on the merits of his claims or suffer irreparable injury.”

“The public interest rests in authorizing — not enjoining — the combined will of the legislative and executive branches to analyze the circumstances that led up to and transpired on January 6, and to consider legislation to prevent similar events from ever occurring again,” the opinion stated.

According to a court order revealed in October, the materials Trump intended to exclude included records from his top aides and memos to his press secretary.

According to The Washington Post, Trump’s lawyers have already stated that they will appeal the decision.