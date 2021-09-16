A federal judge in the United States has blocked the use of Covid rules to deport migrant families.

A federal judge threw the United States’ policy toward unauthorized border crossers into disarray on Thursday, declaring that Covid-19 limits can’t be used to deport migrant families.

On August 2, Washington District Judge Emmet Sullivan sided with pro-migrant groups in urging President Joe Biden’s administration to abandon President Donald Trump’s policy of invoking contagion-prevention laws to halt hundreds of thousands of individuals attempting to enter the border from Mexico.

On September 30, Sullivan ordered a temporary injunction against the use of the so-called Title 42 rule to ban migrant families.

This will deprive the administration of a critical weapon that was used to deport over 92,000 border crossers just last month.

However, the Department of Homeland Security, which is in control of border policy, has two weeks to file an appeal to keep the policy in place.

Nothing in Title 42 of the federal public health statutes, according to Sullivan, allowed the government to utilize them to deny refugees their right to seek humanitarian protection and asylum.

He also stated that the government could no longer justify the use of the law to deport migrants due to the spread of vaccinations and the absence of proof that migrants were increasing the coronavirus pandemic.

“The court is not convinced that Covid-19 transmission may be significantly minimized during border processing,” he stated.

In an exemption to Title 42 policy, children who cross the border into the United States without their families are allowed to stay and be resettled.

“President Biden should have halted this cruel and lawless program long ago, and the court was justified in rejecting it today,” said Omar Jadwat, head of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, which was one of the case’s plaintiffs.

The Department of Homeland Security did not respond right away.

pmh/md