A farmer is seen rescuing sheep from deep snow after a storm in this incredible video.

Following the UK’s recent winter storm, footage of a sheep being rescued from behind a big pile of snow has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media.

Herdwicks of Highfields Farm, near the English town of Onecote, shared the video on Twitter.

According to Sky News, Storm Arwen hit the UK in recent days, bringing high winds and heavy snowfall that interrupted transport and cut electricity to tens of thousands of homes.

Herdwicks of Highfields Farm (@highfieldsherdy) digging up #StormARWEN pic.twitter.com/T3jRKEOEie 29 November 2021 On Saturday, the snow at Highfields Farm caused a lot of problems for its owner, Nev Barker. He awoke the next morning to find his field blanketed in heavy snow, leaving the location of his 50 sheep unknown, he told the BBC.

The majority of the sheep had made their way back to the farm and out of the bad weather on their own, but a few had to be dug out over the weekend.

One of the sheep can be seen being rescued from beneath a massive snowdrift in the Twitter video. It illustrates how the farmer had to dig a hole in a massive bank of snow on his hands and knees while additional snow was falling. The sheep makes it out at the end of the video.

In a series of tweets, the farm documented the rescue operations. One of them says: “We began our search in the sand at the barn’s entrance. You can see how tough the situation was and how deeply the sheep were buried. You have to dig deep and be strong in the midst of such a maelstrom of emotions.” In the end, the farm said that all of the flock had been found and returned to their barn.

On Monday, it tweeted, “Thank you everybody for your great offers of support over the previous several days.” “The reception has been overwhelmingly positive.” Storm Arwen isn’t the only one who has wrought havoc. On Friday, more than 60 people gathered at the Tan Hill bar in Swaledale, northern England—said to be the country’s highest inn—but. This is a condensed version of the information.