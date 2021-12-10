A farmer in India filed a police report against cows that were not producing milk.

The farmer, Ramaiah from Sidlipura village, submitted the complaint at the Holehonnur police station in the Indian state of Karnataka, according to local media. He alleged in his complaint that despite taking the cows to graze every day for four days, the man received nothing in exchange, according to Unilad.

A multitude of causes, such as severe anemia or a lack of water consumption, might prohibit a cow from giving milk, according to Penn State Extension.

A cow’s milk output can also be affected by “underfeeding grain to fresh cows,” “ration inadequacies,” or a water quality issue.

To make matters worse, according to NBC News, the guy reportedly claimed that the cows were “kicking his wife as she tried to milk them.”

In a statement received by NBC, he stated, “The cows’ milk is very dear to me and my wife.” “Collecting the milk would be the correct thing to do. Give me the opportunity to be heard.” The man stated in the complaint obtained by Unilad that the police “must persuade [the cows]to deliver milk.” Because the cops couldn’t do anything about the cows, Ramaiah was sent to a local veterinary hospital.

Inspector Lakshmipathi Ramachandrappa Lambani told NBC that the event was “very entertaining” to his team.

In the video, her husband asks, "Where the f**k did you get a g**damn cow?" "Whose cow is it?" When she was a child.