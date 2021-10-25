A Dutch official has issued a Code Red warning, claiming that the country is facing climate change extremes.

Even as the ravaged country recovers from previous storms, Dutch climate experts warned Monday of more severe weather, rising sea levels, and heavy rains, according to the Associated Press.

“The climate emergency has arrived. It’s code red, and it’s up to everyone of us to take action…. A new government’s main priority should be adapting to extreme weather and anticipating sea level rises “Chairman of the Dutch Union of Water Boards, Rogier van der Sande, stated.

Greenhouse gas emissions and Antarctic ice cap melting, according to the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI), will both contribute to the climate catastrophe in the Netherlands. If greenhouse gas emissions are not controlled, the sea level around the coast could increase about 4 feet by 2100, according to the report. If the melting of the Antarctic ice cap increases, the sea level might rise another meter by 2100, according to the institution.

According to the Associated Press, the warnings came along with forecasts of catastrophic rainfall, major floods, and droughts across the region. Following a difficult summer marked by massive flooding and hundreds of deaths across Germany and Belgium, these projected calamities would occur.

The warnings, according to Steven Weyenberg, the Dutch state secretary for infrastructure and water, may be dire, but they must be heard. “It is not pleasant reading, but it is required reading. Talking about climate change as if it were something we do for our children understates the gravity of the situation “he stated

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The severe warning was delivered by the KNMI in a fresh update based on its own research and a study released by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in August.

The Dutch research was released less than a week before the United Nations’ annual climate meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, gets underway. Many regard COP26, which takes place from October 31 to November 12, as a significant, if not critical, chance for tangible national commitments to decrease greenhouse gas emissions.

Thousands of kilometers of dikes safeguard the Netherlands’ low-lying rivers and North Sea shoreline, and the country has a national Delta Fund that invests hundreds of millions of dollars each year in renovations and upkeep.

Currently, four parties are negotiating to create the next Dutch ruling coalition, with climate change being one of them. This is a condensed version of the information.