A driver suspected of being the source of a COVID variant cluster in Australia could face criminal charges.

According to Deputy Police Commissioner Gary Worboys of New South Wales, an Australian limousine driver and his employer, who are suspected of being the source of a coronavirus variant cluster in Sydney, may face criminal charges.

It was not immediately apparent what charges the driver and his employer might face, but ABC News said that they could include failing to comply with a public health requirement. Last week, a motorist who worked at Sydney Airport tested positive for the Delta variation. According to the Associated Press, he was unvaccinated, did not wear a mask when working, and was already contaminated while driving a foreign aircrew.

By Thursday, the Sydney Delta cluster had grown to 36 cases, prompting the city to adopt further pandemic restrictions on Wednesday.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian of New South Wales has described the current situation as one of the state’s “scariest.” “It is a very contagious variation, but we are at this point confident that the parameters that are in place are the acceptable ones,” she said, adding that the city had no plans to impose additional restrictions.

After her Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, Berejiklian announced she tested negative. As a close contact of a suspected COVID-19 case in Parliament House, Health Minister Brad Hazzard is isolating himself.

Marshall was sick after dining with three government colleagues in a Sydney restaurant on Monday after an infected diner.

Even as recently as Tuesday, all four lawmakers were in Parliament.

After a positive case attended a political party dinner in Sydney on Tuesday, several government officials, MPs, and employees were instructed to be tested and isolate themselves until July 6. Barnaby Joyce, Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister, also attended the dinner, but was only allowed to attend Parliament in Canberra on Thursday after seeking medical advice.

Travelers from portions of Sydney or elsewhere in New South Wales have been barred from entering certain Australian states. In addition, quarantine-free travel from New South Wales has been suspended for at least three days in New Zealand.

Despite a Melbourne resident testing positive after returning from Sydney, Victoria state said it would continue to lift pandemic restrictions in its capital Melbourne following a fourth lockdown. This is a condensed version of the information.