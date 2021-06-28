A dog that had been stranded on the 36th floor ledge for ten days was rescued.

The dog, which had been stranded for ten days on the 36th floor of a 38-story building in Istanbul’s Hadmköy Akçaburgaz District, was rescued after local neighbors noticed it occasionally walking towards the building’s edge, according to Turkish newspaper Millî Gazete.

The dog was reported to the authorities by the residents, and firemen from the Avclar Fire Brigade Group Headquarters responded to the under-construction building.

As they neared the dog, the firefighters and local police officers climbed the steps to the 36th floor, where they observed it looking terrified.

After soothing the dog, firemen utilized a net to ensure the animal’s safety before transporting it down 36 storeys to the ground.

The dog was weak, according to the Gazete, because it had not eaten in ten days since becoming stuck on the building’s 36th story. There has been no word on how the dog ended up on the floor.

The dog was transferred to officials from the Esenyurt Municipality Veterinary Directorate after being transported to the ground and given a health check.

Firefighters’ photos shared with the Gazete showed the dog laying on the ledge in the sun with no protection to keep it from plunging to the earth if it slid.

Dogs frequently become stuck in places they should not be, and in May, a team of first responders battled for five hours to free a dog entangled in a cast iron pipe.

The dog got its head stuck in a pipe that was part of equipment used on a potato field, prompting the rescue mission in Kennett, Missouri, on Thursday, May 20.

The dog was suspected to have become entangled in the Black Gold potato farm’s harvesting and planting pipe system days before the rescue, according to Kennett Fire Department Chief Paul Spain.

