A Different Tune Is Being Danced By A Young Taliban.

Seven teenage Taliban form a circle on the bank of the Arghandab river as the sun sets, singing and dancing in traditional Afghan style.

When the conservative Islamist organization initially came to power 20 years ago and explicitly prohibited music, the scene would have been inconceivable.

And only a few months ago, the riverbed was the scene of brutal confrontations between Taliban and government forces – the concrete bridge the guys are dancing beneath had been slashed in half by fighting.

But now, from the rocky bank, a chorus rises, clapping their hands and screaming the lyrics of a patriotic Afghan song: “Send me a greeting from Kabul… I miss you terribly.”

From 1996 to 2001, when the Taliban ruled Afghanistan, all forms of entertainment, including singing and dancing, were outlawed.

These younger Taliban, on the other hand, do listen to music, even if it is mostly religious.

Since the group’s re-accession to power in mid-August, even its leaders appear to have softened their stance on the issue — at least in larger cities, where music listening is not punishable.

The young Taliban beneath the bridge had come to unwind before returning to Kandahar, the Taliban’s spiritual birthplace, which is only 10 kilometers (six miles) away.

Despite the fact that the song’s origins are unknown, it hails national togetherness in a country torn apart by ethnic and tribal differences.

Hafiz Mudasir, a dancer in his twenties, adds, “This song belongs to us, it belongs to our country.”

He’s tall, slender, and bearded, like his colleagues, and he’s still giddy about his group’s success after two decades of fighting the US-led occupation and the old government.

“American forces arrived twenty years ago, but we had a plan,” he explains.

Following a fast onslaught launched in May, Taliban forces conquered Kabul on August 15 as the US and NATO began their last departure.

This time, they’ve pledged a more moderate form of government, though they’ve made it plain that they’ll govern Afghanistan within the confines of their understanding of sharia law.

“We aren’t misbehaving in any way. Our opponents are propagating rumors that we are murdering people,” Hafiz says.

Many Afghans, though, remain skeptical and fear a return to the harsh government of the 1990s.

The dancers are joined by about 20 more Taliban militants as the sun sets below the horizon.

They placed carpets on the pebbles of the beach.