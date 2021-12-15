A delegation of French lawmakers has arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit.

A group of French parliamentarians came in Taiwan on Wednesday, the latest example of growing Western backing for Taipei’s right to exist on the international stage, despite Beijing’s warnings.

It’s the second time a French delegation has visited the island this year, and it’s the latest in a string of missions by European and American lawmakers that have enraged China.

According to Taipei’s foreign ministry, a six-member delegation from the French National Assembly, led by Francois de Rugy, will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and other key officials before departing on Sunday.

China criticised a visit to Taiwan by a team of French senators led by Alain Richard in October, accusing the mission of damaging Paris-Beijing relations.

Despite China’s warnings, Richard’s group made the trip, and he referred to Taiwan as a “nation” several times throughout his stay.

China’s foreign ministry slammed the recent French visit on Wednesday, stating that “relevant parties should… stop sending erroneous signals to Taiwan independence separatist elements.”

“China vehemently opposes any official or political relations between Taiwan and other nations,” said Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese government.

Taiwan, which is self-ruled and democratic, is claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, which will be retaken one day, if necessary by force.

It has attempted to isolate Taiwan on the international stage and vehemently opposes the official use of the term Taiwan or any reference to Taiwan as a country.

Since Tsai’s election victory in 2016, Beijing has increased its pressure on Taiwan and has made a concerted effort to discourage lawmakers from coming.

Following a visit by a delegation of American congressmen last month, China conducted military drills near the Taiwan Strait.

After over 150 Chinese airplanes – a record number – conducted intrusions into Taiwan’s air defense zone in October, Taiwan’s defense minister warned that military tensions between the island and China were at their greatest in four decades.